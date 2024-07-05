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For Polarization
"Seek out argument and disputation for their own sake; the grave will supply plenty of time for silence." -- Christopher Hitchens
  Marc Andreessen
On The Candlemaker's Petition
"Often the masses are plundered and do not know it." -- Frederic Bastiat
  Marc Andreessen
Followup To Why AI Won't Cause Unemployment
“Some people worry that AI will make us feel inferior, but then, anybody in his right mind should have an inferiority complex every time he looks at a…
  Marc Andreessen
Why AI Won't Cause Unemployment
"In retrospect, I wish I had known more about the hazards and difficulties of [running] a business." -- George McGovern
  Marc Andreessen
On The Last Man
"And thus spoke Zarathustra to the people." -- Friedrich Nietzsche
  Marc Andreessen
Followup On Pausing Alcohol
"Pour him out of here!" --Mae West
  Marc Andreessen
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