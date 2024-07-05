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THE LITTLE TECH AGENDA
Marc Andreessen & Ben Horowitz, July 5, 2024
Jul 5, 2024
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Marc Andreessen
June 2024
The true story -- as best I can remember -- of the origin of Mosaic and Netscape.
Enjoy!
Jun 28, 2024
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Marc Andreessen
1:55:05
April 2024
On Tech Politics/Policy -- 2 hour video discussion
Enjoy!
Apr 4, 2024
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Marc Andreessen
1:53:26
October 2023
The Techno-Optimist Manifesto
“You live in a deranged age — more deranged than usual, because despite great scientific and technological advances, man has not the faintest idea of…
Oct 16, 2023
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Marc Andreessen
July 2023
FIGHTING
At a private conference this week, I was asked what I think of Mark Zuckerberg’s recent Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) training, Elon Musk’s challenge to a…
Jul 14, 2023
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Marc Andreessen
June 2023
Why AI Will Save The World
By Marc Andreessen
Jun 6, 2023
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Marc Andreessen
March 2023
For Polarization
"Seek out argument and disputation for their own sake; the grave will supply plenty of time for silence." -- Christopher Hitchens
Mar 6, 2023
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Marc Andreessen
On The Candlemaker's Petition
"Often the masses are plundered and do not know it." -- Frederic Bastiat
Mar 5, 2023
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Marc Andreessen
Followup To Why AI Won't Cause Unemployment
“Some people worry that AI will make us feel inferior, but then, anybody in his right mind should have an inferiority complex every time he looks at a…
Mar 5, 2023
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Marc Andreessen
Why AI Won't Cause Unemployment
"In retrospect, I wish I had known more about the hazards and difficulties of [running] a business." -- George McGovern
Mar 4, 2023
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Marc Andreessen
On The Last Man
"And thus spoke Zarathustra to the people." -- Friedrich Nietzsche
Mar 3, 2023
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Marc Andreessen
Followup On Pausing Alcohol
"Pour him out of here!" --Mae West
Mar 2, 2023
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Marc Andreessen
© 2026 Marc Andreessen
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