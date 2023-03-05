“Wait, why are the red price lines going up and the blue price lines going down?”



The blue price lines are for sectors like consumer electronics, media, and toys, which are mostly neither subsidized nor regulated by the government, which means that technological innovation can be more or less freely applied by anyone in those markets to reduce prices and improve quality. This is why the TV you buy today is so dramatically better and cheaper than the one you bought ten years ago. Nobody gets mad at Samsung when they make a better and cheaper TV except their competitors, who either get to work on the same thing themselves or go out of business.



The red price lines are for sectors like health care, education, and housing, which are extensively subsidized and regulated by the government, and also tend to have monopolistic/oligopolistic/cartel-like industry structures which are enabled and supported by the government. What happens if you subsidize a product whose supply is restricted? Its price rises. What’s restricting the supply? Regulation. This is the effect of most “consumer protection” regulations which may start with good intent, but are quickly hijacked by incumbent suppliers as protect themselves from new competition. This is why new bank creation virtually ended after the Dodd Frank law was passed. Many such cases.



Put yourself into the shoes of a monopolistic/oligopolistic/cartel-like incumbent in one of the red line industries. What do you care about? As long as nothing changes, your life is wonderful. You get paid a fortune, and don’t have to do anything new. So you perpetually lobby the government and conspire with other incumbents to prevent change. What’s the scariest form of change? Technology change. What’s the main thing you try to prevent? Technology change. How good are you at preventing it? Really good, just look at the red price lines. Who prevents it for you? Your captured agents in the government, to whom you provide lavish campaign contributions and revolving-door salaries while they loudly claim to be protecting consumers from you. Repeat as necessary until you have a total monopoly with infinite prices and infinite profits.

